PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) — Everyone from pipe fitters to politicians, gathered this morning for the annual labor day parade that goes through the streets of Pittsburgh.

The steel city is home to the largest labor day parade in the country.

All together an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 people walked in the massive parade.

This year featured more than a dozen marching bands and entertainment groups, not to mention tens-of-thousands of union members walking through town.