Largest coal plant in Pennsylvania may be forced to deactivate certain units

HOMER CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Homer City Generation, L.P. (Homer City) recently requested an exception to the must-offer requirement that would force certain units to be deactivated.

A final determination on whether or not Homer City will be exempt from the PJM’s upcoming 2023/2024 base residual auction will be made April 4, according to a statement from Homer City.

Any deactivated units would be removed from service in May 2023. However, it’s reported that there would be no immediate impact on the 129 employees that currently work at the facility.

The company will base any decommissioning decision on a number of factors, including:

Ongoing operating performance

The ability to support a one or two unit operation

Ongoing maintenance and operating costs

Forward power and coal prices

Availability of coal supply

Regulatory uncertainties, including those arising from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s prospective entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

“We’re proud of the investments we’ve made in the Homer City Generating Station and the work of our talented team of employees,” Homer City President and CEO William Wexler said. “We look forward to engaging with the local community on alternative uses, including but not limited to the installation of renewable generating capacity, given the significant amount of infrastructure located on the site.”

First opened in 1969, the Homer City Generating Station is located 50 miles from Pittsburgh and is the largest coal plant in Pennsylvania. The current ownership group took over operations of the plant in April 2017.