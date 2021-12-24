Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Lack of emergency order or regulation doomed mask mandate

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Outback Bowl Arkansas Razorbacks vs Penn State Nittany Lions
January 01 2022 12:00 pm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Supreme Court is just now releasing its rationale for why it ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had no legal authority to require masks in Pennsylvania’s schools and child care centers amid a pandemic and surging cases of COVID-19.

The court ruled 6-0 on Dec. 10, immediately ending the statewide mask mandate.

The justices’ 58-page opinion released Thursday says the Legislature’s move in June to end Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration also eliminated any legal justification for a school mask mandate.

The justices say state law gives the state broad authority to protect public health, but it doesn’t empower a mask mandate without a regulation.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss