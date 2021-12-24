Lack of emergency order or regulation doomed mask mandate

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Supreme Court is just now releasing its rationale for why it ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had no legal authority to require masks in Pennsylvania’s schools and child care centers amid a pandemic and surging cases of COVID-19.

The court ruled 6-0 on Dec. 10, immediately ending the statewide mask mandate.

The justices’ 58-page opinion released Thursday says the Legislature’s move in June to end Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration also eliminated any legal justification for a school mask mandate.

The justices say state law gives the state broad authority to protect public health, but it doesn’t empower a mask mandate without a regulation.