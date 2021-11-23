Labor & Industry donates 600 stuffed toys to Pennsylvania children

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) donated nearly 600 stuffed toys that passed safety inspections to the 32nd annual Holiday Wish program, Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Hope Ministries gift drives this holiday season. November 23, 2021. Harrisburg, PA.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 600 stuffed toys that passed safety inspections from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) were donated and to be given to kids across the Commonwealth.

Hundreds of stuffed toys were donated to the 32nd annual Holiday Wish program and two Dauphin County charities, Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Hope Ministries. Under state law, the L&I said they’re required to inspect all new stuffed toy samples for contents, choking hazards and general safety before being given to gift drives.

L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier holding a stuffed toy. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) donated nearly 600 stuffed toys that passed safety inspections to the 32nd annual Holiday Wish program, Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Hope Ministries gift drives this holiday season. November 23, 2021. Harrisburg, PA.

“With all the stuffed toys that come to our Harrisburg office for inspection, L&I staff consider ourselves to be part of Santa’s workshop,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “Partnering with the Holiday Wish program, Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Hope Ministries gives us a unique opportunity to provide children with the toys that pass inspection, giving the toys a good home and bringing joy to kids across Pennsylvania this holiday season.”

The Holiday Wish program was started in 1989 by a small group of employees from the Department of Human Services, according to the L&I. Over the years, it has grown to include hundreds of employees in numerous departments.

The families and older adults sponsored for the event were identified through caseworkers at county assistance offices, a senior citizen complex serving older adults in need and a community action agency. They list a few gifts they would like to receive, and state employees then choose to sponsor a family or individual.

It’s reported the program will reach nearly 200 Pennsylvania children this holiday season.

L&I administers and enforces safety standards related to a variety of products including, but not limited to: boilers, building construction (Uniform Construction Code), elevators, flammable and combustible liquids, and bedding and upholstery, in addition to stuffed toys.

For more information, head to the L&I’s website.