Labor & Industry announced $1.5 million available to enhance digital literacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced an additional $1.53 million was granted to enhance digital literacy skills for job seekers and increase access to family-sustaining jobs.

L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Monday that the addition of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) will support local programs across Pennsylvania that enhance foundational digital literacy skills for job seekers and help provide increased access to employment opportunities.

“L&I is focused on providing Pennsylvania’s workers with the skills they need to effectively navigate the technology platforms used in today’s workplaces,” Berrier said in the press release. “These additional Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will help ensure that our workers develop the basic digital skills they need to apply for jobs and perform essential duties in their new career.”

The DLWDGs promote digital competency, which also includes the ability to search and apply for online jobs, upload and submit a resume via email and the ability to develop and maintain a professional profile on networking sites, the L&I said.

Earlier this year, $1.3 million in funding was awarded to 32 DLWDGs.

It’s reported that in this round of grants, expanded eligible applicants include local workforce development boards, public libraries, library systems, district library centers, non-profit agencies (community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, etc.) or small businesses meeting certain criteria.

Applications for the grant are due Dec. 21, and the 2021 DLEDG will operation from May 1, 2022, to July 21, 2023. Awardees from the first round of DLWDG funds are not eligible to apply for this grant, the L&I said.\

DLWDGs are completely federally funded by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Statewide Activity funding, which can be used to help jo seekers and workers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market.

For more information on the grant and application, head to the L&I’s website.

Additionally, the L&I said a bidders’ conference is scheduled for Nov. 1.