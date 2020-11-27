Knoebels opens new Christmas light experience

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Knoebels Amusement Resort is celebrating the first night of the “Joy Through the Grove Christmas Light Experience.”

This is the first year the amusement park is hosting the event.

COVID-19 changed a lot of things this holiday season, but this is a possible new Christmas tradition everyone can take part in.

From the people we spoke with, they say they’re excited to see all of the lights while spending time with their families.

It is $15 per car Monday through Thursday and $20 per day Friday through Sunday.

If you have a large passenger van fitting 9 to 12 passengers, it will cost you $30.

This event will be open until January 3.

