Kennywood to reopen for 123rd season

In this photo made on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, people line up to ride the historic “Thunderbolt” as roller coaster cars start a decent down one of the slopes at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pa. Visitors have been slow to return to U.S. theme parks that saw their seasons interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, causing some parks to reduce their operating days, slash ticket prices and close early for the year. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amusement park Kennywood reopens May 8 for its 123rd season.

The park will open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The park has a tentative 2021 calendar on its website, which will update if COVID-19 conditions improve or worsen. The attendance rate will be limited to 75% of the maximum capacity.

“We can’t wait to begin a new year that brings us closer to the typical Kennywood experience,” general manager Mark Pauls said. “The 2021 season offers a lot to be excited about, and we’ll keep the safety of our guests and team members as top priority as we welcome everyone back to the park.”

The Pittsburgh area park offers a unique mix of modern thrills and classic rides, along with a variety of snacks and dining options.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Face coverings are required for park personnel and guests

Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the park

Six feet of distance is required between parties

Kennywood will ask everyone to wash their hands often

The number of guests will be limited to facilitate social distancing

Teams will perform advanced sanitizing throughout the day on high-touch surfaces and rides

To purchase tickets or season passes, you can visit Kennywood’s website.