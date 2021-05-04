Kennywood to reopen for 123rd season

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amusement park Kennywood reopens May 8 for its 123rd season.
The park will open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The park has a tentative 2021 calendar on its website, which will update if COVID-19 conditions improve or worsen. The attendance rate will be limited to 75% of the maximum capacity.
“We can’t wait to begin a new year that brings us closer to the typical Kennywood experience,” general manager Mark Pauls said. “The 2021 season offers a lot to be excited about, and we’ll keep the safety of our guests and team members as top priority as we welcome everyone back to the park.”
The Pittsburgh area park offers a unique mix of modern thrills and classic rides, along with a variety of snacks and dining options.
COVID-19 GUIDELINES
- Face coverings are required for park personnel and guests
- Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the park
- Six feet of distance is required between parties
- Kennywood will ask everyone to wash their hands often
- The number of guests will be limited to facilitate social distancing
- Teams will perform advanced sanitizing throughout the day on high-touch surfaces and rides
To purchase tickets or season passes, you can visit Kennywood’s website.
