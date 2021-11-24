Kellogg’s and its striking workers to resume talks next week

Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg’s World Headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, to support workers on strike in Battle Creek, Mich. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

A day after Kellogg’s threatened to start permanently replacing its striking workers, the company and its union agreed to return to the bargaining table.

Contract talks are set to resume next Tuesday between the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union. Roughly 1,400 workers at Kellogg’s four U.S. cereal plants have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The two sides met for one day earlier this week, but didn’t make much progress. One of the key issues is the two-tiered system of wages Kellogg’s uses at its plants that gives newer workers less pay and fewer benefits.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal, including Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies.