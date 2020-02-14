Jury acquits Pennsylvania man in 2016 cookout slayings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury has returned a not guilty verdict against the remaining defendant in the slayings of five people and an unborn baby at a western Pennsylvania cookout almost four years ago.

The jury returned the verdict for 33-year-old Cheron Shelton in the 2016 Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, shooting just after noon Friday.

Jurors had deliberated since Tuesday morning after hearing nearly six days of testimony in the case.

Shelton had been charged with first- and third-degree murder.

Charges were dismissed earlier against Shelton’s co-defendant, 31-year-old Robert Thomas.