Judges reject Trump campaign suit over Philly voter offices

An employee of the Philadelphia Commissioners Office examines ballots at a satellite election office at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge is rejecting a bid by President Donald Trump’s campaign to force Philadelphia to allow campaign representatives to watch people registering to vote or filling out mail-in ballots in election offices.

Judge Gary Glazer wrote Friday that Pennsylvania law doesn’t allow such representatives to observe in election offices, echoing election lawyers, city officials and the state’s top elections official.

The lawsuit comes amid Trump claiming that he can only lose the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania if Democrats cheat and, as he did in 2016’s campaign, suggesting the Democratic bastion of Philadelphia needs to be watched closely for election fraud.

Trump is appealing.