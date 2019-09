HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jonas Brothers made a special visit to the Penn State Children’s Hospital at the Hershey Medical Center.

In the video below, the Jonas Brothers visited with teen Lily Jordan before their show in Hershey last night. Lily wasn’t able to make it to their show because she’s battling cancer.

Jonas Brothers visit Penn State Children's Hospital We’re a ‘Sucker’ for a great surprise! Four Diamonds teen Lily Jordan had to miss the Jonas Brothers concert, but some special guests dropped by Penn State Children’s Hospital to visit her before the show. Turn the sound on! Posted by Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Representative Scott Perry also thanks the Jonas Brothers for stopping by for Lily.