PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — TSA officers have detained a Johnstown man after he apparently showed up at the Pittsburgh airport with a loaded handgun.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon, August 27, 2019. Officials say the man showed up with .380 caliber handgun loaded with 6 bullets, including one in the chamber. The gun was confiscated and the man was detained.

It was the 27th gun stopped by TSA at the airport this year.