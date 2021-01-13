Joe Murgo competes in Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off with “Avalanche” recipe

(WTAJ) – Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo was invited to partake in the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off put on by the American Dairy Association. In this contest, members of the media come up with a shake recipe that not only looks good but, leaves you assuming it tastes good.

You can watch the fill competition that was featured on the American Dairy Association North East Facebook page.

Joe picked a ski theme with his Avalanche Shake. It’s peppermint flavored and is a great way to use the leftover candy canes from Christmas. Here is his recipe.

Ingredients:

Around 4 regular regular sized candy canes.

1 cup whole milk

4 cups of your favorite vanilla ice cream

1/3 teaspoon of peppermint extract (or two drops of peppermint oil)

Directions:

In a blender, chop the candy canes into small pieces on the pulse mode.

Add mild and ice cream

Add peppermint

Blend to your preferred thickness.

As for the topping, he used whipped cream and green crystallized sugar.

