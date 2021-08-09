JOB SEEKERS: A free online job training program launches statewide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free online job training program will launch statewide this weekend to help Pennsylvania job seekers gain new skills they need to join the workforce or advance their careers.

SkillUp® PA is part of the Wolf Administration’s efforts to help Pennsylvania workers and businesses, according to Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland.

This program stems from PA CareerLink®, which allows job-seekers have the ability to search and apply for job openings across the Commonwealth or narrow it down to their own town.

Following are some of the online trainings that will be available beginning Aug. 14 through SkillUp® PA, as mentioned in a press release:

Accounting/Finance

Clerical

Customer Service

Human Resources

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Microsoft Office

Project Management

Soft skills (communication, time management, professionalism, etc.)

Pennsylvanians interested in SkillUp® PA virtual training should visit PA CareerLink® for more information, including how to register.

PA CareerLink® also offers other free programs, services and resources that are available, including:

Job search and training assistance

Adult education classes and workshops

Résumé assistance

Referraal services to partners, and much more

L&I is utilizing 100% federal funding under the Wagner-Peyser program for this online learning tool, according to the press release. The total dollar amount for the program for the next three years is $2.64 million, or $880,000 annually.