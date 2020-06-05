JC Penney closing 154 stores in first post-bankruptcy phase

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney said Thursday that it will start closing 154 of its stores next week in what it is calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures. A list of the stores closing was published on Penney’s website.
Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.
While there are none listed to be closing in our Central Pennsylvania region, there are a handful of stores you may travel to in the state that will no longer be open.
Clearview Mall
101 Clearview Circle
Butler, PA 16001
724-282-3230
North Hanover Mall
1155 Carlisle St
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-9149
Beaver Valley Mall
200 Beaver Valley Mall
Monaca, PA 15061
724-728-8140
Monroeville Mall
500 Monroeville Mall
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-373-2620
Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills
167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-275-1047
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.