(CNN) — An actor known for his tough-guy roles showed a softer side Monday.

Jason Momoa visited patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The hospital tweeted four photos of the actor with several patients and their families

Momoa is known for his roles as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” and Aquaman.

He is in Pittsburgh, shooting a new Netflix thriller called “Sweet Girl.”

Momoa stars as a father trying to seek justice for his wife’s death.

He is also producing the film.