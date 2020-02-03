Jailed woman in need of cancer surgery moved to state prison

HARRISBURG, (AP) — A woman sentenced to jail for 10 months for a $109.63 theft, despite needing surgery to treat what her family says is advanced uterine and cervical cancer, is being transferred to a Pennsylvania state prison.

However, her lawyer Scott Feeman said Monday that her family is asking the sentencing judge to release her to home confinement.

Menser was sentenced and sent to Lebanon County jail Jan. 22.

Feeman said that, to his knowledge, Menser hasn’t seen an oncologist since going to jail.

Feeman said he knows Menser will be provided health care in state prison, but her family wants Menser to her own doctors.