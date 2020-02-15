IUP on lockdown after men in ski masks start shooting

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police are investigating a shooting at an off-campus apartment near campus.

Police say around 8 p.m. this evening, three African-American males dressed in black clothing wearing ski masks were involved in a shooting in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.

There is no report of any injuries or students involved at this time.

Students are advised to stay locked down until further notice after police clear them.

