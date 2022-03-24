(WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) launched a new interactive map that highlights federal investments and where they are being delivered to in Pennsylvania county-by-county.

As funding makes its way into the Commonwealth, residents can now use this new interactive tool to easily discover how much money is coming to local communities for various projects, such as infrastructure maintenance and repair, workforce development and job training and support for small businesses, according to Casey’s office.

Interactive map launched by U.S. Senator Bob Casey so that Pennsylvanians can see where federal funds are going in local communities.

Example of a breakdown in Cambria County.

You can learn more by clicking on each investment to see where those funds are being used.

So far, the map includes highlights from the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and designated community project funding in the FY22 spending bill. The map will be updated regularly as new investments are made in Pennsylvania.

“Over the past year, Democrats have delivered for communities across the Nation,” Casey said. “In addition to getting shots in arms and sending direct payments to families, the American Rescue Plan helped thousands of local communities and governments stay afloat—keeping teachers and first responders employed during the toughest times of the pandemic. Now, through the infrastructure law and directed spending for community projects, rural and urban communities across Pennsylvania are seeing investments in critical infrastructure projects, economic development and community revitalization and so much more.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

To test out the new interactive map, visit casey.senate.gov/commonwealth.