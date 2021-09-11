Indiana County woman faces homicide charges for shooting and killing boyfriend

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blairsville woman is facing homicide charges for shooting her boyfriend after police investigated reports of a domestic shooting last evening in Indiana County, police say.

Matraca Vrana, 28 has been charged with criminal homicide along with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure after she shot her boyfriend in their apartment on the block of Barnview Circle.

Police were dispatched to the apartment at about 8 p.m. last evening, Sept. 10, for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found that the 27-year old victim was transported by emergency services to Indian Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the head according to the police report. The victim then died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

After investigation, police found that Vrana fired a shot from the rifle and determined that the incident was isolated.

An autopsy was performed by the coroner today at 1 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released yet due to awaiting next-of-kin notification.

Vrana has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 20, at 1:15 p.m.

Agencies that took part in the investigation include Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.