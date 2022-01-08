Indiana County residential structure fire kills one, under investigation

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A residential structure fire in Indiana County killed one early Saturday morning, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said.

Firefighters arrived at the 1000 block of Skyline Drive in Marion Center Borough around 1 a.m. for a residential structure fire. Before putting out the fire they discovered 76-year-old John Wetzel dead. The coroner says that he died from smoke inhalation and burns and is ruled as accidental.

Fire crews that responded to the scene were Marion Center VFD, Plumville VFD, Clymer VFD, Creekside VFD and Indiana Fire Association.

Assisting the fire crews on scene were Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana County Team 900, Pennsylvania State Police and Rayne Township employees

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.