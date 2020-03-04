Indiana County man charged with sexual abuse of children

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County man was charged Wednesday with 26 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, according to police.

Police say Robert Earl Rout III, 36, of Indiana, made sexual contact with the adult victim in August 2019, who has an intellectual disability.

After investigating, police found 25 images and a video recording of child pornography on his laptop, according to police.

Rout is also charged with Indecent Assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24. Rout is out of jail on $25,000 unsecured bail.