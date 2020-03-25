Indiana County confirms first case of Coronavirus, patient self-quarantined

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Indiana County the Indiana Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday afternoon.

They report that the patient has been notified, has been in self-quarantine since March 16, and has not required hospitalization.

“We have received results back from the PA DOH. We have our first positive case in Indiana County,” Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said.

No further details were made available at this time.

