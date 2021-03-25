Increase in speeding tickets a possibility if new legislation passes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —Pennsylvania lawmakers are bouncing around the idea of allowing municipal police departments across the state to use radar for traffic enforcement.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that does not allow local law enforcement to use radar during traffic enforcement. House Bill 606 has been introduced in Harrisburg several times over the past few years to reverse that.

Chief David Reese of Logan Township Police said Route 36 is the biggest problem for them as it is the largest road in Logan Township. Chief Reese said the inability to use radar has his officers using other techniques to catch dangerous drivers.

“We do have a multitude of speeding problems throughout our township that we are always constantly trying to manage,” Chief Reese said. “The equipment we have is not as easy to operate and it’s not as efficient to use as radar.”

Down the road in Hollidaysburg, Chief Rodney Estep says Route 36 is a major problem for them as well, along with Route 22. Chief Estep said the addition of radar would make operations easier and also cheaper.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna happen,” Chief Estep said. “I sure hope. It does it seem silly that we are the only state in the entire United States that doesn’t allow municipal officers to use radar. It just seems silly.”