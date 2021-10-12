‘I’m in the hot seat’: Perry admits while answering questions about Senate report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA 10th) admits he is on the hot seat and on Tuesday spoke for the first time about a senate report alleging he sowed seeds of mistrust following the 2020 election.

Scott Perry back in his district touting a grant for an airport expansion less than a week after a scathing report from the Senate Judiciary Committee cited him dozens of times for sowing misinformation and pushing a stolen election narrative.

“There’s no new information here,” Perry said. He insists Democrats controlled and released a report to deflect attention from their record. “Whether it’s the economy, whether it’s a retreat from Afghanistan, or whether it’s the abject failure on our southern border. This is Joe Biden and Democrats trying to distract from that.”

“When you’re in a position of leadership, you have a responsibility, to tell the truth,” Executive Director of Common Cause Pa., Khalif Ali said. He says Perry should step down for sowing seeds of mistrust in our democracy. “You can’t just arbitrarily object and call into question the integrity of the process that was questioned in previous elections in which Republicans were successful.”

Former, and perhaps future opponent, Eugene DePasquale sent a fundraising solicitation linking Perry to that report. He promises to link any Democrat opponent to the president’s record.

“They can be silent on those issues and critical of me and I get it, I’m in the hot seat. I’m in the hot seat but if you want to step to the hot seat we need to know where you stand on these issues as well,” Perry said.

11 months after he was sworn in, Perry now says this about Joe Biden. “He’s the President of the United States. We accept that,” Perry said.

It’s been almost a year since the 2020 election. The Perry team would like to put it in the past, but his opponents aren’t likely to let him.