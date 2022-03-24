LIGONIER, Pa (WTAJ) — Idlewild and the SoakZone are opening up two weeks early, making 2022 their longest season in the park’s 145-year history.

Idlewild’s 2022 opening date is now set for Saturday, May 7, one of the earliest opening days yet, while the SoakZone will open on Saturday, May 21. The season will run until Sunday, October 30.

“Season Passholders will want to set aside plenty of time to spend at Idlewild this season, because we`re offering more days and more ways to play than ever before,” says new General Manager Tim Heger. “Guests will find more live entertainment and special events than ever before from the first days of May to fall fun at our beloved HALLOWBOO!”

Herger arrived at Idlewild earlier this year as his latest step in a 20+ year-long career in the amusement industry. His first task is to hire approximately 700 new employees to fill seasonal roles at Idlewild and SoakZone. The park offers starting rates at $14 an hour for those 18 and older. Additionally, positions in Grounds, Maintenance and Housekeeping will offer better hourly wages.

On Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. an open job fair will be happening at Idlewild where attendees can learn more about open positions. Workers will also receive free admission to Idlewild, Kennywood and Sandcastle.

There are also season passes available for a limited time for all three parks. For more information about season passes, jobs, and the 2022 season, visit their website.