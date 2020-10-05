Identification step added to prevent further Pennsylvania unemployment fraud

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is adding an extra safety step to try and combat the ongoing national fraud issue.

The department is working with security company IDMe after a recent surge in fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).

The department temporarily paused payments to new applicants for the program, who received instructions soon after to get verify their identity.

“This new layer of identity verification will help ensure PUS payments are going to the Pennsylvanians in need and into the pockets of the fraudsters,” Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said.

Warning signs for fraudulent benefits and what to do if you think you’re a victim of unemployment fraud can be found on the labor and industry website.

The department continues to work with state and federal law enforcement on investigating the issue.