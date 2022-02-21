I-81 North vehicle pile-up raises safety questions

UPDATE: As of 6: 50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, Interstate 81 North in Schuylkill County has reopened.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WHTM) — A multiple-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

According to PennDOT’s traffic management center, the call about the accident came in around 1:30 p.m., during the time a snow squall was moving through the area. Also, according to PennDOT, 40 to 50 vehicles were involved in the pile-up.

The multi-vehicle crash is on I-81 northbound between Exit 138: PA 309 – MCADOO/TAMAQUA and 1 mile NORTH of Exit 141: PA 424 – GREATER HAZLETON. As of 5:30 p.m., the road is still closed. However, southbound lanes are open.



According to our Nexstar affiliate WBRE/WYOU, 15 vehicles were damaged and five people have minor injuries, which was according to McAdoo Fire Chief Robert Leshko.

From WBRE/WYOU and Courtesy of Hanna Shales via Facebook

PennDOT has also stated the road will be closed for a long length of time because of the crash.