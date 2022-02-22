I-81 reopened after loose cows corralled

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Loose cows on I-81 temporarily closed both directions of the highway near mile marker 50.

Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Ammerman tweeted at 2:35 p.m. that both lanes were closed due to the loose cows. By 2:47 p.m. all but one cow had been corralled and the highway was reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

According to 511PA, traffic appeared to be backed up across the roadway for several miles.

It’s unclear at this time where the cows came from or how many got loose.