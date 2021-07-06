Hunters guide to purchasing Pa. antlerless deer licenses

A deer peers through the woods, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Marple Township, Pa. Pennsylvania’s regular firearms deer hunting season starts this weekend, Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 12 in most of the state. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WTAJ) — Hunters in Pennsylvania can soon apply for their antlerless deer licenses in advance of deer season in November. Here is everything hunters should know this year.

WHEN TO APPLY

Hunters can apply for their first antlerless deer license starting Monday, July 12. Those out of state can apply for their license starting Monday, July 19.

APPLICATION DETAILS

Hunters must first purchase a general license to be eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license. Those who purchased their general license online, but haven’t yet received it, can obtain an antlerless-deer license application through the Pennsylvania Game Commission website and go to any license-issuing agent to pick up an official pink envelope.

When applying by mail, a hunter may submit up to three applications per envelope. If a hunter qualifies to purchase more than three licenses during the over-the-counter sales period and chooses to make an application by mail, separate envelopes will need to be mailed.

Participants in Pennsylvania’s mentored hunting program who are at least 7 years old can apply for their own antlerless deer licenses and Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits, which can be used to harvest antlerless deer on specific properties. Mentored hunters under 7 cannot apply for their own antlerless tags and must continue to receive them by transfer. Mentored hunters also must have valid mentored hunting permits before applying for antlerless licenses or DMAP permits. Qualifying mentored hunters can not purchase more than one antlerless deer license.

LICENSE FEES

The cost of an antlerless license has slightly increased this year for the first time since 1999. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the vendor that operates the state’s licensing system collects a fee for each license issued. That fee has increased this year from 90 to 97 cents.

Antlerless licenses now cost $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. Hunters are reminded to review their checks or money orders when submitting their applications to ensure the correct dollar amount is written. Those submitting two resident applications must include a check for $13.94. Those submitting three resident applications must include a check for $20.91. Hunters must make checks and money orders payable to “County Treasurer.”

Any applications submitted without the proper remittance will be rejected and returned.

LICENSE DETAILS

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the total number of antlerless licenses has been reduced from 932,000 to 925,000 for 2021-22. This means licenses could sell out at a faster pace this year. However, hunters in many cases can apply for more where licenses remain.

Hunters now can hold up to six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time and can apply for additional licenses as they harvest deer and report them. Over-the-counter sales of antlerless deer licenses for any Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) where they remain begin Sept. 13. During this time, licenses for any WMU can be purchased from any county treasurer, either in person or through the mail.