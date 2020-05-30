Hundreds protest in Pennsylvania, some property damaged

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, but the peaceful demonstrations later turned violent with cars set ablaze and other property damage, and Philadelphia police announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city.
A crowd estimated by police as numbering 500 people gathered at Philadelphia’s City Hall, then marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday.
Crowds also gathered Saturday afternoon for a march in downtown Pittsburgh. In both cities, vehicles could be seen on fire and other property damage occurred.