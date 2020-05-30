Hundreds protest in Pennsylvania, some property damaged

People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, but the peaceful demonstrations later turned violent with cars set ablaze and other property damage, and Philadelphia police announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city.

A crowd estimated by police as numbering 500 people gathered at Philadelphia’s City Hall, then marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday.

Crowds also gathered Saturday afternoon for a march in downtown Pittsburgh. In both cities, vehicles could be seen on fire and other property damage occurred.