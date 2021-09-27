Hundreds of thousands in Veterans’ Trust Fund grants awarded across Pa.

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf Monday announced that hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants will be distributed to Veterans Affairs Offices and Veteran Service Organizations across various Pennsylvania counties.

Bedford and Cambria County are among 9 Veterans Affairs Offices receiving $150,000 in total grant funding for new, innovative, or expanded programs or services provided by County Directors of Veterans Affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs.

A breakdown of grantees, specific award amounts, and programs supported are as follows:

Bedford County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to expand veterans’ outreach services

Cambria County Office of Veterans Affairs: $17,416 for digitization of veteran records

Fayette County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to expand mobile outreach services

Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to provide service dogs to veterans

Mercer County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to expand veterans’ outreach services

Montgomery County Office of Veterans Affairs: $8,176 to provide transportation services to veterans

Northampton County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to provide outreach services to veterans

Snyder County and Union County Office of Veterans Affairs (joint application): $24,408 to support homeless veterans and provide emergency assistance

The Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship located in Blair County is among 20 charitable or Veteran Service Organizations receiving $650,000 in total grant funding from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). These grants were prioritized for homeless veterans programs, behavioral health initiatives, veterans’ court initiatives or other programs addressing newly identified, unmet or emerging needs of veterans and their families.

A breakdown of grantees, specific award amounts, and programs supported are as follows:

Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship, Bellwood (Blair County): $15,000 to provide equine-assisted therapy to veterans

3P Ride, Inc., York: $49,900 for transportation services to veterans

Alpha Bravo Canine, Philadelphia: $10,132 for supportive services to veterans

Building Bridges Foundation at Anderson Farm, Conestoga (Lancaster County): $25,000 to provide interactive equine therapy to veterans

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Harrisburg (Dauphin County): $50,000 to support the MilitaryShare program

Clinical Outcomes Group, Inc., Pottsville (Schuylkill County): $47,840 to provide outreach services to veterans

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, Sharon: $32,762 to provide nutritional food to veterans and their family members

Dog T.A.G.S. Program, Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County): $49,995 to provide service dogs to veterans

Meghan’s Shortt Wilent Foundation, Doylestown (Bucks County): $11,100 to provide supportive services to veterans

Montgomery County Community College Foundation, Blue Bell (Montgomery County): $28,575 to provide supportive services to veterans

Operation Troop Appreciation, McKeesport (Allegheny County): $45,000 to provide housing assistance to at-risk veterans

Outreach Center for Community Resources, Scranton (Lackawanna County): $34,100 to provide supportive services to veterans

PA Lions Beacon Lodge Camp, Mount Union (Mifflin County): $22,845 to provide supportive services to veterans

Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, Inc., Lehighton (Carbon County): $23,356 to provide rehabilitation services to veterans

Robin’s Home, Butler: $23,750 to provide supportive services to veterans

Steven A. Cohen Military Family, Philadelphia: $49,490 to provide supportive services to veterans

Travelers Aid Society of Pittsburgh, Inc., Pittsburgh (Allegheny County): $50,000 to provide transportation services to veterans

United Disabilities Services Foundation, Lancaster: $19,000 to provide supportive services to veterans

Valhalla Veterans Services, Scranton (Lackawanna County): $50,000 to provide housing assistance to at-risk veterans

Valor Clinic Foundation, Brodheadsville (Monroe County): $12,155 to provide supportive services to veterans

“County offices and civic organizations count on funding from the Veterans’ Trust Fund to optimally serve veterans throughout our communities,” said Governor Wolf. “Veterans in need of housing, employment, behavioral health counseling and other social services would be facing unmet needs without these important funds.”

Additional information on the VTF can be found by visiting vtf.pa.gov.