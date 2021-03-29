Human Services Department senator urges families, landlords to apply for rental and utility assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A total of $847 million has been distributed among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to help thousands of families maintain their housing and utility services, according to a press release from the Department of Human Services (DHS).

DHS Secretary Teresa Miller joined President Pro Tempore Senator Jake Corman and northcentral Pennsylvania officials to encourage individuals and families who pay rent and are at risk of eviction or loss of utility service to apply for help through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

Owners of rental properties can apply for assistance on behalf of tenants, too, according to the release.

“This program has the potential to stabilize the lives of millions of Pennsylvanians in vulnerable housing situations,” Miller said. “While $847 million is a lot of money that can help a lot of people, it is first-come, first-served. I encourage Pennsylvanians who need assistance to avoid eviction or utility shutoffs to please apply for help through ERAP today.”

About two-thirds of Pennsylvania counties have partnered with DHS to make ERAP applications available to their residents online at www.compass.state.pa.us.

Counties in northcentral Pennsylvania using the COMPASS application include Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga and Union, the release said.

They report that 22 counties have opted to accept applications from county residents through their own application process. However, residents of all counties can visit COMPASS for information on how to apply for ERAP, even in counties with their own process.

Households may be eligible for up to 12 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental and/or utility payments. The amount of a household’s monthly rent or utility bills does not preclude eligibility, but the amount of ERAP assistance provided to a household is determined by program administrators at the county level.

Assistance can be provided to a tenant for future rental payments and for unpaid rental or utility arrears that were accrued on or after March 13, 2020, on a residential rental property, the release said.

Counties may choose to provide additional assistance to eligible households if funds remain available.

Residential tenants can apply for themselves, or a landlord can apply on behalf of a current tenant. Additionally, landlords do not have to agree to participate in the program for tenants to receive assistance.

To qualify for assistance, it’s reported that a household must be responsible to pay rent on a residential property and meet each of the following criteria.

One or more people within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits, had a decrease in income, had increased household costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic; AND

One or more individuals in the household can show a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; AND

The household has an income at or below 80 percent of area median income, which varies by county. Income limits by county are available on the DHS website. Resources (like bank accounts and cars) are not relevant to ERAP eligibility.

More information about ERAP can be found at www.dhs.pa.gov.