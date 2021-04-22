Human remains recovered in Lancaster County of young Amish woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WTAJ) — After almost a year-long investigation, authorities are one step closer to solving the case regarding the disappearance of a young Amish woman.

The remains of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos have been uncovered in a rural area of Lancaster County Wednesday, April 21, according to a press release from the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

The county coroner’s office was called to the scene and will make a formal identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

It’s reported Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21, 2020. She was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area of East Lampeter Township before being abducted.

Justo Smoker, 35, of Paradise, was charged with felony kidnapping and one minor count of false imprisonment one month after Stoltzfoos’ disappearance, the release said. In December, he was charged with homicide after processors alleged Stoltzfoos to be deceased.

Smoker became a person of interest after police received information about a red/orange car seen in the Gap area on the afternoon of the abduction, and witnesses believed they saw an Amish woman in his car.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.