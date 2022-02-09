How the Justice Department plans to crack down on human trafficking

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a new National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking to help bring an end to all forms of trafficking, and it includes ways to help at the local level.

The Polaris Project, a national non-profit organization that works to fight trafficking, said that in 2020, 10,583 situations of human trafficking were reported to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline involving 16,658 individual victims. Shocking as these numbers are, they are likely only a fraction of the actual problem.

The Justice Department’s National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking is expansive in scope, according to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. It aims to enhance the department’s capacity to prevent human trafficking, to prosecute human trafficking cases, and to support and protect human trafficking victims and survivors.

Among other things, it’s reported the Justice Department’s multi-year strategy to combat all forms of human trafficking will:

Strengthen engagement, coordination and joint efforts to combat human trafficking by prosecutors in all 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and by federal law enforcement agents nationwide.

Establish federally-funded, locally-led anti-human trafficking task forces that support sustained state law enforcement leadership and comprehensive victim assistance.

Step up departmental efforts to end forced labor by increasing attention, resources and coordination in labor trafficking investigations and prosecutions.

Enhance initiatives to reduce vulnerability of American Indians and Alaska Natives to violent crime, including human trafficking, and to locate missing children.

Develop and implement new victim screening protocols to identify potential human trafficking victims during law enforcement operations and encourage victims to share important information.

Increase capacity to provide victim-centered assistance to trafficking survivors, including by supporting efforts to deliver financial restoration to victims.

Expand dissemination of federal human trafficking training, guidance and expertise.

Advance innovative demand-reduction strategies.

“Human trafficking is an insidious crime,” Garland said. “Traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm. The Justice Department’s new National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking will bring the full force of the Department to this fight.”

U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung said through their Operation T.E.N. (Trafficking Ends Now) initiative, they are proactively working with local, state and federal law enforcement to identify and prosecute human traffickers and to empower victims to become thriving survivors.

“Our outreach efforts include providing the public with education and training on, among other things, defining human trafficking, identifying the ‘red flags’ or indicators, as well as the myths about human trafficking,” Chung said.

Interested community groups should call 412-644-3500 to request a presentation on human trafficking.

For more information on trafficking, such as facts vs. myths, statistics, or how to help in your local community, visit the Polaris Project’s website.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Click here to read the full National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking.