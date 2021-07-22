House explosion in Chester County leaves six injured

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and four children were injured in a two-alarm fire in Chester County on Wednesday, July 21. Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Hibernia Road in Coatesville for a report of an explosion with entrapment around 11:45 a.m.

Three medevac helicopters were called to the scene, as well as multiple ambulances.



Two children and one adult were flown from the scene. Two others were taken by ground ambulance and another victim refused medical transport.

Officials say all six victims suffered burns and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The fire was declared a second alarm at 12:23 p.m.

Eighteen tankers and upwards of 30 fire companies arrived at the scene.

Due to high temperatures Wednesday, extra manpower was called to the scene of the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Officials say they are in the process of placing the fire under control. Once it is out they will begin to investigate.