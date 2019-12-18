House bill giving county correction officers the right to carry off duty approved

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Tuesday, the PA House voted 156-40 on Rep. Stephanie Borowicz’s (R-Centre/Clinton) House Bill 1781. If passed by the Senate, the proposed bill would give county corrections officers the right to carry their legally owned personal firearms to work and store them securely in their vehicles.

“Off duty corrections officers—at every level of government—have long been the target of criminal violence by former inmates, gang members or other assailants. Tragically, these threats can also endanger the lives of their families and loved ones. ” stated Rep. Borowicz

In 2018, Act 123 gave state corrections officers the right to carry.