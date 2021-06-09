House approves veto-bound bill to help block local gun laws

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Resuming a long fight over local gun laws, Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is approving veto-destined legislation to help gun owners and gun-rights organizations force cities to repeal firearms restrictions.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber Tuesday, 124-79, but Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has promised to veto it.

Under the bill, gun owners and gun-rights organizations would have standing in court to sue municipalities over firearms ordinances that they contend are more restrictive than state law. A city could also be ordered to pay damages.

Similar provisions were once law, signed in 2014 by then-Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican, but later struck down in court on a technicality.