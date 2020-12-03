Homicide charges filed in death of 9-year-old Lock Haven boy

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse announced late Wednesday that criminal charges have been filed in the November 30 discovery of a deceased 9-year-old boy in the city of Lock Haven.

36-year-old Jamie Lynne Jackson has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, concealing a death of a child, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Police began their investigation Monday after they were dispatched to 657 East Bald Eagle Street in the City of Lock Haven where they discovered a deceased 9-year-old juvenile who was located inside the residence.

The residence was the home of Jamie Lynne Jackson, the biological aunt of the deceased boy. Jackson, according to police, had obtained legal custody of the deceased boy and his three siblings sometime in 2017. They resided with Jackson along with two of her own biological children. Jackson was the only individual who resided in the household over the age of twelve.

Police were alerted to the residence by a concerned family member after Jackson had frantically contacted them asking for help. When police arrived, they found that Jackson had been shampooing the carpet and cleaning the deceased boy’s room and other parts of the residence.

Jackson told Lock Haven City Police Detective Rich Simpson that the deceased boy had injured himself in the days prior to their arrival. She claimed to have found him in his room, unclothed and seriously injured with an unknown substance coming from his mouth. She told police that she then washed him, clothed him, and placed him in the upstairs bathtub where he remained for approximately 24 to 48 hours, during which time she shampooed the carpet in the residence, disposed of various items from within the residence, showered, slept, and cared for the other children in the home.

According to Jackson’s statement to Detective Simpson, the boy did not move from the bathtub after she placed him there, and she assumed sometime later that he had died. At no point in time did Jackson contact 911 or seek medical assistance for the boy according to the statement.

When police arrived, the deceased boy was located fully clothed, lying in the upstairs bathtub. Police and the Clinton County Coroner arranged for an autopsy to be conducted on Wednesday, December 2. During the course of the examination, police discovered extensive physical injuries to the boy consistent with repeated physical abuse to the head, neck, torso, arms, legs, and pelvic region.

The preliminary manner of death has been determined to be homicide. Due to the extensive nature of the injuries, a final cause of death was not immediately available pending an additional forensic examination.

Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday evening by Lock Haven City Police and taken to the Clinton County Correctional Facility where she awaits arraignment by a Magisterial District Judge.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE FROM WTAJ