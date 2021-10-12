PennDOT encourages mailbox prep for winter

UNION DALE, PA – MARCH 14: Snow rises up to the mailboxes on March 14, 2017 outside of Union Dale, Pennsylvania. A blizzard has been forecasted to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states across the Northeast region today, as school districts were closed and thousands of […]

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging homeowners to prepare their mailbox for the winter to reduce the chances of it being damaged by a snowplow.

Damage to mailboxes happens due to the weight of snow being removed from the roadway, according to PennDOT. They added that homeowners are responsible for confirming that their mailbox can withstand the weight of snow being thrown from a plow.

There are some other tips to help to prevent damage during the winter:

Place a 6-inch to 8-inch piece of reflective tape on the mailbox to help snowplow operators see it at night.

Remove snow from around the mailbox but avoid throwing it back onto the road.

If the mailbox is located within the legal right-of-way and damage was experienced in the past, homeowners may want to consider relocating the mailbox.

Make sure the mailbox post is firmly supported in the ground.