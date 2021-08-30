Homecare group calls on Gov. Wolf for funding, support

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA) Monday called on the Wolf administration to provide assistance to home and community-based care providers.

The association wrote a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, the Departments of Human Services and Aging, and the General Assembly urgently requesting funding and additional support. PHA CEO Teri Henning says care providers are facing workforce challenges that are developing into a crisis.

“Home-based care providers are facing a workforce crisis that is threatening access to care,” said Henning. “We urge state leaders to do anything they can to release federal stimulus funding provided by the American Rescue Plan as expeditiously as possible, to increase reimbursement rates and provide additional support for home-based care services. Without a significant increase, homecare agencies will continue to face unsustainable workforce shortages, threatening access to care for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania`s most vulnerable individuals.”

The PHA says the providers and the people they serve are in need of immediate help.

The statewide membership organization manages over 700 homecare, home health and hospice providers and serves clients with a variety of healthcare-related issues.