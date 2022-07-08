HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark’s second oldest wooden roller coaster, The Wildcat, is set to close on Sunday, July 31.

According to Hersheypark’s social media outlets. the ride is set to close at the end of the day on Sunday, July 31.

The Wildcat opened in 1996 in the Midway America expansion of the park. The coaster was the first to be built by Pennsylvania-based roller coaster manufacturer Great Coasters International. (GCI)

GCI also built another Hersheypark roller coaster called Lightning Racer, a dueling wooden coaster, in May of 2000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Hersheypark will be releasing more details about what will be replacing the ride later this year. However, the park was asking for suggestions on what the park could do with the 3,100 feet of wooden track.

For more information about the coasters at Hersheypark, click here.