Hersheypark kicks off 115th summer season with sweet, new offerings

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has kicked off its 115th summer season. It’s open daily through Labor Day and has tons of new attractions for visitors to enjoy.

The all-new Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio features nods to Hersheypark’s past and present. The lights follow the tracks of rollercoasters Candemonium, Wildcat and Fahrenheit.

“Hints of chocolate all throughout the menu, so we came up with really cool ideas like the chocolate town burger that has house bacon and chocolate drizzle potato chips our Reese’s peanut butter hummus or the chocolate barbecue ribs,” said Rick Larsen, the executive chef at The Chocolatier.

The culinary team worked with Milton Hershey students on some of the cuisine, including the chicken and waffles dish.

“This was one of Milton Hershey’s favorite dishes when he came into the park. It was something he would always get when he came into the Hersheypark restaurant,” said Larsen.

You can get into The Chocolatier, as well as Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and the Sweeterie, which are also new this summer, without having a ticket to the park. They’re in Chocolatetown.

If you do have a ticket, you have access to the more than 70 attractions at Hersheypark, ZooAmerica and the Boardwalk waterpark.

Guests who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks. That means children are encouraged to. The park is using the honor system.

Reservations are required through Memorial Day weekend, but then you can buy tickets online or on site.

“We have two new friends in the Aquatheatre: seal pups Harper and Cobh who just decided to join us,” said Quinn Bryner, the director of public relations at Hersheypark. “We also have Hershey character experiences more than ever before all throughout the park.”

More details on all of the parks new attractions will be featured in ABC27’s Destination PA series Thursday on Daybreak.