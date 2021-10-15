Hersheypark In The Dark set to kick off Halloween season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark In The Dark will be open for three weekends starting Oct. 15 and running through Oct. 31, 2021, on Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and weekends 2-9 p.m.

The 2021 seasonal event marks the 15th anniversary of the Treatville trick-or-treat trail with candy stops inside Hersheypark for guests ages 12 and under.

Coaster fans will enjoy the return of night rides on the park’s roller coasters, with lights-out rides on five coasters.

Other unique offerings include costumed Hershey Characters experiences, new fall foods throughout the Park, and a Creatures Of The Night program at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, which is the only time of year the Zoo is open after dark.

“We hear from our guests all the time that they love to enjoy beautiful fall weather, incredible fall treats when they join us for this particular season, so we’re excited to welcome our guests,” Quinn Bryner, director of public relations and strategy at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, said.

Guests can buy online now and save — one-day admission to Hersheypark In The Dark is $54.95 plus tax for ages 9 to 61. Children 2 and younger are free. Current Season Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited visits to Hersheypark In The Dark as part of their year-long perks.