Hersheypark announces new roller coaster for 2020

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hersheypark has announced a new roller coaster for the 2020 season.

“Candymonium” will be part of Hersheypark’s ‘Chocolatetown’ region.

“Candymonium” is the park’s 15th coaster and also their tallest and fastest, according to the press release.

“As The World’s Sweetest Coaster, Candymonium will truly merge fun and iconic Hershey brands to provide a thrilling experience our guests can only get in Hershey,” said John Lawn, president and CEO of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company (HE&R).

“We worked with leading industry manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M) to assemble a one-of-a-kind hypercoaster with the most airtime of any coaster in Hersheypark.”

