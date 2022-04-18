HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Company is bringing back a fan-favorite Reese’s candy, but only for a limited time.

In honor of National Lover’s Day on April 23, Hershey is bringing back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups have “double the peanut butter flavor” with no chocolate, while the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups have an extra layer of peanut butter creme with a milk chocolate bottom.

“Consider this a thank you to all the peanut butter superfans out there – the ones who sort through the candy jar to get to the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The ones who live and breathe peanut butter. The candy MVPs. We see you, we appreciate you, and we know you have superior tastebuds. So now, we’re rewarding you,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s.

Earlier this month Hershey unveiled a limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat with a blueberry muffin-flavored creme.