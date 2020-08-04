Heavy rain prompts rescues, wind damages hospital daycare

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Heavy rain from a storm prompted calls to evacuate and water rescues in the area surrounding Philadelphia and high winds partially tore the roof off a daycare center on the grounds of a suburban hospital, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Bucks County government officials said in a Twitter post that high winds around Doylestown Hospital partially tore the roof off the daycare center at Children’s Village, a private preschool on the hospital grounds, and overturned vehicles in the parking lot.

High winds strike Doylestown Hospital, partially tearing roof off of Children's Village daycare. No reports of serious injuries. Tornado not confirmed but winds were strong enough to overturn vehicles in parking lot. #IsaiasBucks pic.twitter.com/pDRPPWuSc0 — BucksCountyGovt (@BucksCountyGovt) August 4, 2020 Photos provided by Bucks County Gov.

No serious injuries were reported. Conshohocken urged residents and businesses in one section to evacuate due to flash flooding.