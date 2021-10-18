Have a favorite Pa. trail? Nominate it for the 2022 Trail of the Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) encourages Pennsylvanians to nominate their favorite trail for the 2022 Trail of the Year.

“We want to hear from those who enjoy our wonderful trails and help spread the word about the top trail of the year,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee names a Trail of the Year to help raise public awareness and support of the state trail network. Last year, the committee named the D & H Rail Trail as the winner for the 2021 Trail of the Year.

The winning trail will be recognized publicly by the advisory committee and DCNR and through a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, a trailhead marker along the trail, promotion on ExplorePATrails, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

Those who know of a trail that provides unique opportunities to encourage and celebrates diverse groups or enhances the community are asked to nominate. Information on where to submit a nomination form and supporting materials can be found on the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year website.

All nominations and supporting documentation should be submitted online by Nov. 12. The Trail of the Year winner will be announced in early 2022.