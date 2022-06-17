DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with killing her 84-year-old husband after he was found severely burned outside their home with fly larva in his nose and mouth.

Susquehanna Township Police responded to 306 Stuart Place at approximately 5:00 a.m. on June 16, 2022, to respond to a death investigation. Police say they received a 911 call at 5:26 a.m. from Evelyn Henderson that her husband had died after setting himself on fire. Dispatchers reported Henderson was hesitant to answer questions and told them her husband yelled around 1 a.m. but she did not call 911.

Police found Carmen Henderson deceased with severe burns, no clothes, and fly larva in his mouth and nostrils. Police say the presence of the eggs indicated the death was not recent.

Officials say Evelyn Henderson changed her story several times, saying her husband’s pants caught fire by accident, that it was a suicide, and that a cigar started the fire. Police say the physical evidence was inconsistent with Evelyn’s story.

During the investigation police say they discovered the Hendersons were in “severe debt” and Evelyn admitted to spending all of the couple’s money from their business “Henderson Limousines,” which had since closed

Evelyn Henderson told police the money was spent on vacation homes, day spas, and other self-indulgent activities. The couple had a $40,000 second mortgage on their home, were delinquent on taxes, and were told their property was going to be seized.

Police discovered a $10,000 life insurance for Carmen Henderson and were told by Evelyn Henderson she believed she’d be homeless if they lost their home.

A criminal complaint states the Dauphin County Fire Investigation Team agreed it was improbable Carmen Henderson died by a fire started by his cigar.

Evelyn Henderson has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated arson, and arson resulting in danger of death or bodily injury. She was taken to the Dauphin County Prison and remanded without bail.