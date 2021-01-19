Harrisburg woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop to appear in court Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Riley June Williams, of Harrisburg will appear in court Tuesday after her arrest late Monday night. Williams is believed to have entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and stolen a computer from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The FBI is investigating whether Williams stole the device according to information in an affidavit unsealed on Sunday.

According to the affidavit, Williams was identified through a witness to the FBI.

A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, woman has been arrested by the FBI on charges related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. @FBIWFO @USAO_DC https://t.co/4TxsRyVGHH pic.twitter.com/cfnHB0h47A — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) January 19, 2021

The witness, who identified as the woman’s “former romantic partner, claimed Williams stole the device with the intent” to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell

the device to “Russia’s foreign intelligence service,” according to the affidavit.

The witness told investigators the apparent deal “fell through” for “unknown reasons” and Williams still “has the computer device or destroyed it.” The claim is currently under investigation.

The FBI interviewed Williams’ mother, who claims that Williams “packed a bag and left her home and told her she would be gone for a couple of weeks.” She has also changed her phone number and deleted all of her social media accounts.

Earlier this month, Pelosi’s Chief of Staff confirmed a laptop “only used for presentations” was stolen. It remains unclear if the laptop is connected to the incident involving Williams.

Protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 with the intent of stopping the certification of the November 2020 General Election.